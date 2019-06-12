Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Pauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Joe Pauley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Joe Pauley Obituary

BILLY JOE PAULEY, 85, of South Charleston, went home Monday, June 10, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Billy was owner and operator of Pauley Masonry. He attended te New Direction Ministries in St. Albans.
Billy was preceded in death by his wives, Lois and Elizabeth; sons, Rodney and Timothy Pauley; and step-son, Roger Mallory.
He is survived by his companion, Linda Anselment; daughters, Stephanie Lockhart and Sherry Pauley; sons, Joe and Kevin Pauley, and Tommy Joe Baker; 12 grandchildren and 23 great - grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor James Patton officiating. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod, with with Military Graveside Rites. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home for services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 12 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now