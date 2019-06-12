

BILLY JOE PAULEY, 85, of South Charleston, went home Monday, June 10, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Billy was owner and operator of Pauley Masonry. He attended te New Direction Ministries in St. Albans.

Billy was preceded in death by his wives, Lois and Elizabeth; sons, Rodney and Timothy Pauley; and step-son, Roger Mallory.

He is survived by his companion, Linda Anselment; daughters, Stephanie Lockhart and Sherry Pauley; sons, Joe and Kevin Pauley, and Tommy Joe Baker; 12 grandchildren and 23 great - grandchildren.

Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor James Patton officiating. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod, with with Military Graveside Rites. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home for services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home for services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.