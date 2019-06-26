

Following a long illness, BILLY JOE SMITH, "B.J.," 88, of St. Albans, WV, formerly of Hurricane, WV, went home on Monday, June 24, 2019, to be with his Lord and Savior.

B.J. spent a dedicated, vast and successful career in the highway construction / engineering business which spanned 60-plus years beginning at the age of 17. His career began with W.E. Ringwald & Sons, followed by several other highway construction businesses across West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In the late 1970s, he ultimately launched his own construction business until his retirement some 20-plus years later. Following retirement, he would often work for the state of WV as an inspector on many highway projects. In addition, he worked on a consultative basis with the Site Blauvelt Engineering Firm until he left the field entirely.

B. J. is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nina Sanson-Smith; his son, Gregory Joe (Donna); and daughters, Gina and Susan (Rodney); all of St. Albans, WV. He also leaves behind two treasured grandsons, Michael Joe (Meagan) of St. Albans and Steven Lee (Michelle) of Cary, North Carolina. In addition, he has two beloved great grandchildren; Mila Jo and Jonah. B.J. also has a surviving brother, James D. (JoAnn) of Scott Depot, WV; two nieces and two nephews survive as well.

B.J. was preceded in death by his father, Ira Branchwell Smith, and his mother, Ethel W. Tincher-Smith of Hurricane, WV, as well as a dear sister, Betty Zane Smith-Moore.

The family wishes to thank his earth Angels, Debra Roberts, Roberta Kelly and Jennifer Russell Waddell for their loving care during his illness. Also, Hospice is appreciated for their guidance, expertise and care.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor David Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in B.J.'s name to The Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, WV 25177 or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.

B.J.'s Tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com

Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Smith family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 26 to June 28, 2019