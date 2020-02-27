|
BILLY LEE BOWYER, 42, of Miami, passed away February 25, 2020, at home.
He was a coal miner.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Richard and Elizabeth Moore, William and Callie Bowyer; aunt, Ethel Riffe; uncle, Michael Bowyer; and cousin, Kenton Riffe.
Surviving are his partner in life for twelve years, Amber Foster; sons, Nathan Bowyer of Miami, Bransen Bowyer of Peytona; daughters, Josie Bowyer of Miami, Courtney Bowyer McBrayer of Milton and Lillyan Bowyer of Peytona; step-children, Hannah Williams and Isaac Pettry, both of Miami; mother, Debra Jarvis of Dakota; father, William Bowyer of Sharon; brother, Jamie Bowyer of Dakota; ex-wife, Misty Bowyer of Peytona.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. Billy's final cremation wishes will be honored following the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home of Friday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020