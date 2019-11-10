|
|
BILLY LEE HENDRICKS JR., 62, of Whitesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 8, 2019, following a short illness.
He was born on March 25, 1957, in Charleston. He was a 1976 graduate of Sherman High School and went on to attend Glenville State College and Morris Harvey College.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Billy L. Sr and Vera Hendricks, and A Very Special Aunt, Ruth Hendricks.
He was a retiree from the State of West Virginia, most recently working at the Division of Motor Vehicles, with over 25 years of service. He was a candidate in 2006 running for the West Virginia Senate. He was a member of the Whitesville First Baptist Church where he was also in the Choir. He was a talented singer and enjoyed singing and performing his songs that he wrote more than anything in the world. He loved to impersonate Tom Jones and even did a few Elvis tunes back in his high school days. He enjoyed playing chess and checkers and always thrived on beating his longtime friend, Fred Smith.
To honor Billy's wishes, there will be no funeral service. He will be cremated and laid to rest beside his dad at Pineview Cemetery.
Thank you to the Whitesville First Baptist Church for always being there for Billy and a very special thanks to Dennis Dye and Betty Ann Williams for always helping when he needed it.
A celebration of Billy's life will be held at the Whitesville First Baptist Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitesville First Baptist Church in his memory.
Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.armstrong funeralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019