|
|
BILLY LEE SHIRKEY, 72, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019.
He was an Ordained Baptist Deacon, Retired from Midway Ford Inc. and a Member of Antioch Baptist Church in Ona.
He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver for 54 years, Pat; sons, Mark of Texas, Danny of Culloden; eight grandchildren and eight great - grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by daughter Lisa; Robert and Edith Burdette, whom raised him; and Buttons, his loving dog of 18 years.
His wish was to be donated to Marshall University and there will be no services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019