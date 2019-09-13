Home

Billy Lee Shirkey

Billy Lee Shirkey Obituary

BILLY LEE SHIRKEY, 72, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019.
He was an Ordained Baptist Deacon, Retired from Midway Ford Inc. and a Member of Antioch Baptist Church in Ona.
He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver for 54 years, Pat; sons, Mark of Texas, Danny of Culloden; eight grandchildren and eight great - grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by daughter Lisa; Robert and Edith Burdette, whom raised him; and Buttons, his loving dog of 18 years.
His wish was to be donated to Marshall University and there will be no services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019
