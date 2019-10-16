Home

Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
(304) 854-1471
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
Burial
Following Services
Pineview Cemetery
Orgas, WV
Billy Ray Harless


1947 - 2019
Billy Ray Harless Obituary

BILLY RAY HARLESS, 72, of Seth, went home to be with the Lord on October 14, 2019, in the CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
he was born on March 19, 1947, to the late Bill and Mary Brown Harless. He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Atha Chapel, Drawdy.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen and Martha Harless.
Billy is survived by two daughters, Rebecca A. Turley and husband Shawn of Pratt, and Julie L. Massey and husband Vincent of Whitesville; three grandchildren: Brooke Tincher Nakayama and husband Shoichi, David Tincher and Elysa Massey; a sister, Charlotte Meadows and husband Ronnie; brothers: William Harless, James Cecil Harless and Johnny Harless and wife Jessie; special friends: Lena Osborne, Terri Keith and Mickey McBrayer; Jake the cat, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock on Thursday, October 17, in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., with Rev. Jeff Howerton officiating. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Friends may call at 1 o'clock.
The family would like to thank everyone who has called and sent prayers and well wishes. We also thank our family at Gallagher Nazarene Church.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
