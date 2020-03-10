|
|
BILLY ROSS TOLBERT, 93, of Millwood, WV, passed away March 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington.
He was born December 6, 1926, in Crab Orchard, WV, a son of the late Luther Ellis and Minnie Pearl (Snuffer) Tolbert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Tolbert, Lloyd Tolbert, Lewis Tolbert, John Earl Tolbert and three sisters, Lucy Loving, Ola Calhoun and Garnet Coffman.
Billy was a United States Army Veteran. He worked in the Coalmines around Beckley for 11 years prior to coming to Jackson County. He then went to work for Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Company as a Cell Operator where he retired with 30 years of service. Billy was an avid gardener and enjoyed working outdoors and was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ. He loved and cherished his family and all of his church family.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 69 years, Dicy Ann (Pitzer) Tolbert; daughters, Diania Lynn Jackson and her husband Randy of Mason, WV, Jody Holbert and her husband Greg of Jacksonville, OH; four grandchildren, Darren Jackson, Kari Jackson, Terry Holbert and his wife Tosha, Annie Holbert and three great grandchildren.
Service will be 3 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Ripley Church of Christ, with Minister Keenan Gooseman officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mr. Tolbert to the Ripley Church of Christ 112 Jackson Ave. Ripley, WV 25271 or St. Mary's Hospitality House 2801 S. Staunton Rd. Huntington, WV 25702.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 10, 2020