Blaine Allen "Hook" Moore

Blaine Allen "Hook" Moore Obituary

BLAINE ALLEN "HOOK" MOORE, 62, of South Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020.
He was a former employee of Hobet Mining and a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School.
Nicknamed "Opie" in his youth, he was better known to his many friends and local music fans as "Hook."
Preceding him in death were his parents, Blaine Dale Moore and Metzie Moore Walker.
Surviving are his sister, Lisa Plummer, and brother, Tony Moore, of Bentree; daughters, Denise Moore Smith and Candice Moore of Charleston; grandson, Tyler Cobado of Benson, N.C.; nephews, Nicholas Poole and Michael Poole of Virginia; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Hook will be deeply missed by his family, friends, bandmates, fans, and his beloved dog, Rick.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
