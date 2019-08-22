Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Blanch Hayes Hammack Conway


1921 - 2019
Blanch Hayes Hammack Conway Obituary

BLANCH HAYES HAMMACK CONWAY, 98, of Charleston, formerly of Florida and Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Oak Ridge Center.
She was born in Wellford, and was the daughter of the late James Albert and Lona Estep Hayes on February 5, 1921, and was the oldest of 12 children.
Blanch was a graduate of Clendenin High School, Class of 1940. She loved the Lord and was a Christian. She was a member of Neptune Baptist Church in Kissimmee, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Clyde Hammack and second husband Hansford Conway; sisters, Lorraine, Belva, Velma, Lula Mae and Anestine; and brothers, Thurman and Hubert.
Blanch is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Hammack Larter and late husband Richard; son, David Clyde Hammack and wife Carol; grandchildren, Davy, Doug, and Valarie; brothers, Luther, Arnold, and Rancil Hayes; sister, Doris Sampson; six great-grandchildren, and two great - great - grandchildren, and many more nieces, nephews, and family.
The family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care by the staff of Oakridge and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers and food, make donations to Oakridge Residence Activity Fund, 1000 Association Dr., Charleston, WV 25311 or to Hospice Care at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
A service will be 2 p.m. on Friday, August 30, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
