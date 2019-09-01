|
|
(Canterbury-Bess) Carter
BLANCHE ANNE (CANTERBURY - BESS) CARTER, 86, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Hospice of Marion Country in Ocala, FL.
She was born in Malden, WV, on May 25, 1933, to the late Anna Irene Krantz and Earl Leroy Canterbury Sr.
Blanche was a 1951 graduate of DuPont High School in DuPont City, WV. She lived with her family in Akron, OH, and then Orange Park, FL; she and her late husband recently had moved to Ocala, FL. Blanche worked as a home maker, raising their four sons, and part time in retail, service, and administrative fields. Her favorite occupation was as a Nanny for children she grew to love and kept in contact with her whole life. Her interests included family, sewing, reading, and crochet.
In her later years, she devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to loved ones.
Along with her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Lee Bess; second husband, Donovan Henry Carter; and sons, David Alan Bess and Ronald Steven Bess.
She is survived by her sons, Shawn (Deana) Bess and Kevin Bess; seven grandchildren and two great - grandchildren.; sister, Harriette (Sam) Hastings, and brother, Earl (Janet) Canterbury Jr.; two nieces and three nephews.
In lieu of flowers, to honor Blanche's life, the family asks that you donate your time and / or resources to someone in need.
Blanche will rest in peace at Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, with her husband, Richard, and son, Steve.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5110 Elk River Road, North Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019