

Mrs. BLONDELL IRENE YOUNG, age 83, wife of Ivan Arnette Young, and a resident of Mt. Pleasant, Tenn., previously of Wooster, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, May 27, 2019, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove, W.Va., with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Cooke Funeral Home.

Born on July 6, 1935, in Kanawha County, W.Va., Blondell was the daughter of the late Harmon Sherman Hackney and the late Louise Marie Johnston Sizemore. She was married to her beloved husband, Ivan, for 63 years. Blondell was an excellent cook who enjoyed spending time with her family, listening, dancing and singing to country music.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Carolyn (Dennis) Burns of Mt. Pleasant, Tenn., Rita (Edward) Ebling of Lewisburg, Tenn.; son: Ivan Dwayne (Kimberly) Young of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren; six great - grandchildren; one great - great - grandchild; and many nieces and nephews that she loved like her own children.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson: Robert Padgett; sisters: Martha Ward, Frances Bryant; brother: Junior Hackney; niece: Judy Young; and nephew: Roger Young.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019