BOB OXLEY, 90, of Columbus, Ohio (formerly of Charleston), was received into the arms of his Savior on June 22. He passed peacefully with, Wanda, his wife of 65 years, by his side.

Bob was a veteran of the Army and he worked for Smith Transfer for over 35 years in Charleston before transferring to Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Gladys Oxley; sisters, Vada Roberts (Frank), Carrie Baker (Carl), and Wilma Childress (Raymond); brother, Max Oxley (Charlene).

The memory of Bob and his commitment to Christ will be remembered by not only Wanda, but his son Ronald Oxley of St. Albans; brothers, Don Oxley (Sue) of Brooksville, Fla, and Tom Oxley (Pam) of Poca; dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins, residing in all parts of the eastern US, all rejoicing in his homecoming.

A special thank you to Nancy Hammon, of Columbus, for the caretaking of Bob during his recent illness

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Lydal Black officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Trinity Christian Church, Kanawha State Forest Road, Charleston, WV, 25314 and/or Calvary Holiness Church, 76 N Grener Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43228. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary