BOB WHITE entered this life to Robert L White and Mary Lea Ewing White on September 25, 1944, and departed it November 21, 2019.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam era. He also proudly served on the Charleston City Council for 12 years. Bob retired from the Charleston Police Department after 23 years, many of which he was a "motorcycle cop." During the latter part of those years, he worked security for Bank of West Virginia which became BB&T. Bob then became a Home Confinement Officer for the Kanawha County Sheriff's Dept for 13 years.
Bob was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church - formerly Wesley United Methodist. He was one of a very few lifetime members of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #74.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Patti; sister, Suzanne Patterson; brother, William B White (Marcia) of Florida; sister-in-law, Denise Schwarz (Eric); brother-in-law, Owen Lin Hawk (Tammie); nephews, Tony Patterson, Billy White and Bobby White of Florida, Keith Hawk (Patricia), and Owen Hawk III; and nieces, Emily Burdette, Heather Schwarz, Megan Schwarz, Whitney Hawk, and Kaitlyn Hawk Childers (George). He also had six great and three great great nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be in the near future.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019