BOB WHITE or Uncle Bob, as he was better known, entered this life to Robert L. White and Mary Lea Ewing White on September 25, 1944, and departed on November 21, 2019.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era from 1965 through 1967. He also proudly served on the Charleston City Council for 12 years. Bob retired from the Charleston Police Department after 23 years, many of which he was a motorcycle "cop." During the latter part of those years, he also worked security for Bank of West Virgini,a which became BB&T. Bob then became a Home Confinement Officer for the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department for 13 years.
Bob was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church, Charleston, formerly Wesley UMC. He was one of a very few lifetime members of the Fraternal Order of Police. Capital City Lodge #74.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Patti; sister, Suzanne Patterson; brother, William B White (Marcia) of Florida; sister - in - law, Denise Schwarz (Eric); brother-in-law, Owen Lin Hawk (Tammie); nephews, Tony Patterson, Billy White and Bobby White of Florida, Keith Hawk (Patricia) and Owen Hawk III; nieces, Emily Burdette, Heather Schwarz, Megan Schwarz, Whitney Hawk, and Kaitlyn Hawk Childers (George); and several great and great-great nephews and nieces.
Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Carl (Bo) Terrell and Dr. John Hardman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bob to the CAMC Cancer Center, 3415 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304 or , 162 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019