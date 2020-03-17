|
|
BOBBY GENE CROOKSHANKS, 89, of Pratt died March 15, 2020. He was born in Ramsey, WVa. on August 8, 1930 to the late Alberta and Blanche Ramsey Crookshanks.
He finished out his childhood in Boonesborough, WVa. and graduated from Gauley Bridge High School. Not long after his graduation he met the love of his life, Corrine and was happily married to her for 55 years when she was called home where they are now reunited.
During the beginning of their marriage Bob joined the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War which he was always so proud of. After he was discharged from the Marine Corps he went to work for Exxon Corporation where he eventually retired from.
When Exxon transferred him to Charleston, he moved the family to Pratt in 1967 where he lived the rest of his life. After retirement he started Crookshanks Trucking Company. He loved the town of Pratt, and he was on the town council in the 60's and eventually became Mayor of the town where he was affectionately known as "Mayor Bob". He served as Mayor for a total of 20 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Standard. He also loved going to church at Standard and even after his mind had left him he could still sing gospel songs verbatim.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Rodney Alan Crookshanks in 1977 and his loving wife Corrine in 2006.
He is survived by two sons; Robert, and Rick (wife Kelly). One grandson, John Haymaker (wife Amanda) and two great-grandsons, Hunter and Mason Haymaker.
There will be no service or visitation. He will be laid to rest next to the love his life Corrine at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the at .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020