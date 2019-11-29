|
BOBBY GENE BURGRAFF, 84, of Scott Depot, entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
He was born in Putney to the proud parents of the late Thelma Dooley Burgraff and Douglas Burgraff. Bob is the last survivor of the Burgraff family.
Bob was a 1952 graduate of DuPont High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country for twenty years and a tour of duty in Vietnam. After retirement, he worked for the Charleston Post Office where he also retired.
He loved the Cincinnati Reds, but loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ much more. He gave his heart to Jesus at 71 years of age and said that he, "felt a big burden lifted" off him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Lawrence Burgraff of 62 years. They will be reunited in heaven one day.
He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Russell Bowles; nieces, Nancy Perry, Sandy Crist, Gloria Cooper, Barbara Tackett, Susan Burruss; nephews, Rusty Bowles and Jackson Norvell.
Surviving on his wife's side are sister, Laura and husband Jack Parsons; nieces, Melody (Rob) Potter, Lori McCormick; nephews, Kevin (Nancy) Parsons, Kelly Parsons, Russ Lowdermilk, and Kevin Parsons Jr.; special nieces and nephew, Madison Neeley, Markahala McCormick, Heith McCormick; and a host of other loving family members.
A celebration of our beloved Bob's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Dr. James R. Wright Jr. officiating.
Friends may visit with family one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wright Way Ministries, P.O. Box 304, St. Albans, West Virginia 25177.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 29, 2019