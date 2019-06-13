

BOBBY K. STOVER, 82, of Tucker Ridge, Buffalo, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 10, 2019.

He retired from Conrail Railroad with over 30 years of service.

Born July 29, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph and Katy Stover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter; brothers, Howard "Tom" Stover, Arthur Dale Stover, James "Red" Stover, and Arnold "Pete" Stover; sisters, Josephine Williams, Bertha Jividen, Gladys Huffman, Permelia Garrison, Ruth "Bea" Jividen and Joan Ann Smith.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 24 years, Alice Stover; son, Steve (Shawn) Stover of Nitro; grandson, Dustin Stover (Mon ca Pegram) of Nitro; brother, Jerry Stover of Nitro; and sister, Lorena Rogers of Baltimore, Ohio. Bobby is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Flowers will be accepted, but the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Walker Chapel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1365, Eleanor, WV 25070.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Chapel Cemetery, Robertsburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019