BOBBY PETERS, 85, of Drawdy, passed peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020 at home after a long illness. He was born on September 22, 1934, the son of the late Clarence and Gaye Peters. He was preceded in death by his infant granddaughter, Emily Rae, and his sisters, Dorothy Christian, Sue Meadows, Goldie King, Phyllis Pope, Mary Lou Harlow, and Jenny Ramsey.
Bob was a United States Army Veteran of the Fourth Armored Division during WWII and spent time serving our country in Germany. He was a retired coal miner from Wynchester Mining and member of the UMWA.
Bob was a devoted Christian and a member of the Drawdy Church of Christ. He was a loyal husband, father, and grandfather. Since his retirement, he could always be found outside in his garden, enjoying nature, mowing his grass, washing his car, or inside watching his beloved West Virginia University Mountaineers or Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed making things with his hands and was always in the middle of a project.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy, his son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Debbie Peters of Madison, granddaughter, Whitney Rae and husband, Jeremy, of Morgantown, and grandson, Zach Peters of Empire, CO. He is also survived by his brother, Bill Peters, of Dayton, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Drawdy Church of Christ.
Handley Funeral Home of Danville will provide funeral services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22 with John Steele and Todd Douglas officiating. He will be buried in the Family Gardens Cemetery at Low Gap.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020