Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Bobby W. Smith

Bobby W. Smith Obituary
BOBBY W. SMITH, 83, of Charleston, passed away September 13, 2019.
Bobby was born on May 7, 1936, in Putney, WV.
He is survived by one daughter, Sherry; one granddaughter, Kristina; and one great-grandson, Liam, all of Winchester, VA.
At Bobby's request, cremation has been honored and services will be private.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019
