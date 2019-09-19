|
BOBBY W. SMITH, 83, of Charleston, passed away September 13, 2019.
Bobby was born on May 7, 1936, in Putney, WV.
He is survived by one daughter, Sherry; one granddaughter, Kristina; and one great-grandson, Liam, all of Winchester, VA.
At Bobby's request, cremation has been honored and services will be private.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019