BOBBY WAYNE MOSS, 52, of St. Albans, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was born in Charleston at St. Francis Hospital. Bobby was a graduate of Sissonville High School, class of 1987. He had an avid love for football (Dallas Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers) and NASCAR. His passion was for the love of his fur babies.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Catherine Moss, with whom was his permanent partner. Also surviving are their son, Ryan Wayne Moss; parents, Paulette and Wayne Moss; sister, Tonya Geary; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
At his request, Bobby was cremated. There will be a private service held at a later date.
You may visit Bobby's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Moss family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020