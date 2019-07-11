BONNIE JEWELL ADAMS CONLEY, 88, of South Charleston, WV formerly of Chapmanville, WV was born August 30, 1930, at Chapmanville, WV a daughter of the late Albert and Ina Blair Adams. She departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her first husband Hubert Wilson Adams, second husband Jay C. Conley, and 2 brothers; Harrison Hawthorne Adams and Anderson Hulett Adams.

Survivors include her children; Ralph Wilson (Jo Ellen) Adams of Danbury, CT, Delores Ann (Chuck) Dawson of Columbus, OH, Brycie Kaye (Chuck) Stollings of Chapmanville, Bonnie Gail (Jerry) Caudill also of Columbus, Ina Jean 'Jeannie' Conley of South Charleston, Lorraine Day (Matthew) Henry of Chicago, IL, Rebecca Lou (Michael) Slaughter of Gassaway, WV, Mary Magdalene Witten of Beaver, PA, and Barbara Lynn (Andrew) Wessels of Charleston, grandchildren; Scott (Sarah) Adams, Mark (Meredith) Adams, Kimberly (Jerry) Johnson, Michael Scott Richards, Sonja (Roy) Lamb, Jeremy Todd (Whitney) Stollings, Katrina (Richard) Rawlings, Amie (Dave) Hall, Jason Henry, Katherine Henry, Gary Lee (Sandy) Richardson, Patrick Conley, Blair Elizabeth Wessels, and Jay Andrew Wessels, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and her half-siblings; Dottie Lou Bryant and Curtis Ray Adams.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Burial will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV.

Friends may call Friday from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m.at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019