|
|
BONNIE JEAN GIVEN, 87, of Campbells Creek, went to Heaven to be with her husband, Charles L. Given, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after a short illness.
Bonnie was born on August 4, 1932, to the late Walter L. and Goldie James. She was a member of Rensford Missionary Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by a son, Charles E. Given; brothers, Robert and Joseph James; and sisters, Kathleen Dearien and Edith F. Naylor.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Jeanne (James) Shaffer of Elkview; son, James (Diana) Given of Charleston; brothers, Walter L. James Jr. of Blue Creek and Owen Ray James of Elkview; her sister, Diana Kutrich of Mansfield, Ohio; four grandchildren; five great - grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Pastor Ed Jarrett officiating. The burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
The visitation for family and friends will be 12 p.m. until time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
The online guest book for Bonnie Jean Given can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020