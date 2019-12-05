|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of BONNIE LOU HARLESS, 68, of Charleston, who was called to Heaven on December 3, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born on August 26, 1951, in Blue field, to her late parents, Dewey Vernon and Rodsa Gorsky Hale.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Roger "Dale" Hale, Dewey Vernon Hale and Jerry Wayne Hale, and a sister, Virginia Lynn Hale.
She was the loving wife of Barry Harless for 46 years; the sister of Sandra (Leon) Trent and John (Terri) Hale; aunt of Earnest (Jennifer) Trent, Elizabeth (Louis) Trent Pivirotto, Johnathon (Ashley) Hale, Michael Hale, Rosalyn Hale, Janet Nelson, and Jay Nelson; as well as many grandnieces, nephews, and fur babies who will miss her dearly.
Bonnie graduated from Trap Hill High School in 1971 and was employed for many years at University of Charleston. Her many hobbies included cooking, bowling, working in her garden, and most importantly enjoying her church family at First Church of God in Spring-Hill.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Beckley, W.Va., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Nathan Walter officiating. Burial will follow services at Sunset Memorial Park, Harper Road, Beckley.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019