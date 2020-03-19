|
|
BOYD E. "SONNY" WALKER, 83, of Leon, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House following a long illness.
He was employed at Republic Container for 19 years and attended Walker Chapel Church.
Born June 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Arnold Walker and Laura Jividen Walker.
Survivors include his fianc e, Wanda Harmon; her daughter, Rachel (Jody) Griffith of St. Albans; sister, Donna (Dencil) Smalley of Poca; brothers, James (Janice) Stover of Nitro, Thurman (Beverly) Stover of Red House, Harold Stover of Robertsburg and Ronnie Walker.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Pastor Pete Cobb and Pastor Larry Woody officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Chapel Cemetery, Robertsburg. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospicecare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
