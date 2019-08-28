Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremations Of West Virginia
413 D St
South Charleston, WV 25303
(681) 265-2316
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Christian Fellowship
Buffalo, WV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Christian Fellowship
Buffalo, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradford Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradford B. "B.B." Bailey II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradford B. "B.B." Bailey II Obituary
BRADFORD B. "B.B." BAILEY II, 59, of Buffalo, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Faith Christian Fellowship, Buffalo. Friends may begin gathering at 10:30 a.m. You may visit hi Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories with the family and to view the complete obituary. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now