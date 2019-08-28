|
BRADFORD B. "B.B." BAILEY II, 59, of Buffalo, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Faith Christian Fellowship, Buffalo. Friends may begin gathering at 10:30 a.m. You may visit hi Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories with the family and to view the complete obituary. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019