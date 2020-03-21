|
|
BRADFORD MARK "BRAD" ROGERS, 54, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston, WV.
He attended Bethany Baptist Church, Charleston, and was a graduate of Dunbar High School, class of 1983.
Surviving are his loving parents, Carl E. and Ramona E. Taylor Rogers; sisters, Carla Holstein (Mike) of Teays Valley, Leslie Shaffer (Chris St. Clair) of Bel Air, MD, Lisa Rogers of Charleston; brother, Daniel Rogers (Kathy) of Charleston. Also surviving are his nieces, Megan and Amanda; and nephews, Josh and Travis.
Memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Bethany Baptist Church, 1512 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, with Pastor Rodney Smith officiating. Private burial with be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
The family would like to thank those many friends and family that have prayed for Brad on his journey.
You may visit Brad's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Rogers family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 21, 2020