

BRADFORD RAY DOLIN, SR., 87, of Second Creek, formerly of Teays and White Sulphur Springs, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Greenbrier Healthcare Center, Lewisburg.

Born July 23, 1931, in Nitro, Bradford was a son of the late Ottis Jehu and Nancy Dolores Frazier Dolin. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Sara Nell Slay Dolin; second wife, Peggy Rucker Sparks Dolin; and granddaughter, Bethany Rose Dolin.

A former employee of Ballenger Paving Company, Bradford was retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local # 625 having worked for many years with Union Carbide as well as being instrumental in the building of John Amos Power Plant. At his retirement, he was employed by the Greenbrier Resort. He also was a truck driver for 20 years and was an accomplished engine mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, card games and dancing. He served his country with the United States Army and was of the Protestant faith.

Surviving are his current wife, Alicia Urbina; sons, Bradford Ray Dolin, Jr. (Lisa) of Independence, NJ, Arthur F. Dolin (Debi) of Beckley; grandchildren, Brent, Alex and Josh Dolin; sisters, Nancy Raynes of Poca, Carol Phelps of Burr Hill, VA; brother, George Dolin of Chatsworth, VA; several step-children and step-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, officiated by Mr. Robert Tinsley. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House with military honors provided by James E. Marshall American Legion Post # 187, Winfield.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share you r memories with the family.

Memorial contributions should be directed to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 - 5014.

Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Dolin family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 7 to June 9, 2019