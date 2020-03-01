|
|
BRADFORD "BRAD" VASS, 84, of St. Albans, went to Heaven on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was born in Laurel Fork, Va., to the late Vernon and Hattie Nester Vass. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Posey; and sisters, Idesta, Georgia and Helen.
He retired from Newport News Industrial Corp. and spent many years working on his passion of woodworking. He is a member of The Crossing Baptist Church, St. Albans.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nellie "Nell" Turman Vass; his daughters, Rhonda Carson (Ed) and Sherry Hilbert (Jerry); grandchildren, Shawna Mick (Brian), Jeffrey Tyo (Racheal), Jerrid Hilbert (Amanda), Jordan Hilbert (fiance Paige Chandler) and Jerrica Hilbert (fiance Benjamin Stingo); great - grandsons, Andrew and Aaron Mick, Jace and Zane Hilbert; and his little pal, Simba.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Stan Smith officiating. Brad's final resting place will be in Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, W.Va.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Christ Kitchen, In Memory of Bradford Vass, 405 B Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.
We would like to give a special THANKS to Dr. Jonathon Lilly and the Dunbar Medical Group for all the years of excellent care and compassion and to the 4th floor nurses and staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital for all their care and compassion during this difficult time.
You may visit Brad's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Vass family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020