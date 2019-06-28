

BRADFORD WAYNE HAYNES, 42, of Sissonville, W.Va., passed away on June 21, 2019.

Brad was born on February 4, 1977. He was a Journeyman Linemen for the IBEW Local Union #466 of Charleston, W.Va., since 2001.

Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Mildred Haynes, and Billy Jo and Edna Asbury.

Surviving family members include his two boys whom he loved dearly, Bradford Haynes Jr. and Blane Haynes; their mother, Stephanie Haynes; his parents, Thornton Haynes and Rita Faye Haynes; brother, Chad Haynes and wife Tracy; two nephews, Chaz Austin Haynes and Cole Haynes, as well as several other family members, a host of friends, and his special friend, Eva Dawn Derrick.

Brad, had a heart of gold, he would help a stranger in need, he didn't have much, but he would share his last dollar with you. He had his demons, but he never lost his faith in God, he loved the Lord and I know he's with the Master now, in a beautiful place in Paradise. He will be missed by many, but he will never be out of our hearts and minds!!!!!

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 1 Maranatha Acres, Sissonville, with Travis Asbury officiating. Friends may visit with the family two hours prior to services at the church.

His wishes were to be cremated after services.

The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.

Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Haynes Family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019