Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRANDON HARPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRANDON LEE HARPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRANDON LEE HARPER Obituary
BRANDON LEE HARPER, 24, of Cross Lanes, went to Heaven on November 12, 2019.
He left behind his wife, Katelynn Harper, daughters; June Harper and Brooklyn Core, mother Christy Harper, father Robert Harper, sister Joella Harper, brothers; Nicholas Harper and Joseph Gibson and many other family and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 W Washington St. Charleston. Family will receive visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request you make a donation to in honor of Brandon.
"Brandon has left this world, but his love will never leave our hearts".
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRANDON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -