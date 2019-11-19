|
|
BRANDON LEE HARPER, 24, of Cross Lanes, went to Heaven on November 12, 2019.
He left behind his wife, Katelynn Harper, daughters; June Harper and Brooklyn Core, mother Christy Harper, father Robert Harper, sister Joella Harper, brothers; Nicholas Harper and Joseph Gibson and many other family and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 W Washington St. Charleston. Family will receive visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request you make a donation to in honor of Brandon.
"Brandon has left this world, but his love will never leave our hearts".
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019