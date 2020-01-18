Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
Brandon Robert Wilcox


1991 - 2020
BRANDON ROBERT WILCOX, 28, of Culloden, passed away January 15, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.
He was born September 5, 1991, to Jeremy Wilcox and Loretta Sowards.
Brandon worked with his grandfather as a concrete finisher with Sowards Concrete.
He is survived by his mother: Loretta Sowards; father: Jeremy Wilcox (Starlah); sister: Mattison Wilcox; brother: Trey Wilcox; grandfather: Ronnie Sowards; grandmothers: Nancy Wilcox and Frances Sowards. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service Monday.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Wilcox and Sowards family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 18, 2020
