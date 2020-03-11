|
BRENDA GAIL ADKINS, 71, of Alkol, WV, born on May 11, 1948 to the late Frank and Hazel Adkins, departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Lincoln Nursing Re-habilitation Center in Hamlin, WV.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Brenda was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Smith, Jr.; father and mother, Frank and Hazel Adkins; and brother, Delain Adkins.
She is survived by her sons, Bryant (Tammy) Smith and Kevin (Carol) Smith; grandchildren, Savannah Smith, Brady Smith, Brittany Smith, Zach Dingess, and Kobe Smith; brothers, Charles (Linda) Adkins and Dwight Adkins; husband, Bruce Adkins; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastor K. D. Bragg officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Lincoln Nursing Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care and love shown to Brenda and our family during her stay.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020