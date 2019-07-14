

BRENDA G. MILLER, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away in Venice, Fla., on June 3, 2019, with family and friends at her side, after a brief but brave battle with cancer.

Brenda was well-known in West Virginia state government, having first worked on the staff of Governor Jay Rockefeller, then as executive assistant to Speakers Joe Albright, Chuck Chambers and Bob Kiss in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Her friends would say she possessed great skills and a likable, subtle wit that could disarm the most pompous federal, state or local public official with the arch of an eyebrow and a smile.

Brenda and Bob Miller married in 1961 in Beckley while Bob was news director at WWNR Radio. They moved to Charleston in 1966, when Bob joined the staff of Governor Hulett C. Smith. The Miller marriage was one that lasted over 50 years.

After Bob's passing in June of 2010 and the loss of their son Michael Reid in 2000, Brenda moved to Florida to be closer to family, sunshine and karaoke. She also made a bevy of new friends.

A Lutheran, she was active in her parish in Charleston and in Venice. A progressive Jack Kennedy Democrat, she held to her firm beliefs on how a president should act -- and should not -- until the very end.

She attended schools in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and West Virginia, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley in 1959.

Brenda was born July 3, 1941, the daughter of Mary Tinker Davis and Reid Davis, both deceased. In addition to her husband and son, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Tommy.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Sidney Miller of Charleston, W.Va.; brother, Jim Davis and sister-in-law Monica Davis of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister-in-law, Kay Davis of Venice, Fla.; in addition to special friend, Jerry Marino De Simone; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, there will be no service.

Friends wishing to honor her memory may make a contribution to Cancer Research Institute New York, N.Y., in Brenda's name. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019