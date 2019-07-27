|
|
BRENDA JEAN GILLENWATER HUNT, 71, of Bloomingrose, WV, went home on July 24, 2019, to be with the Lord. Brenda was born in Keith, WV on May 14, 1948.
She worked in the medical field for many years and retired from Greater Charleston Dialysis in 2013. She was a creative person who loved to paint, write and sing for Jesus. Brenda was a member of Keith Full Gospel Church.
She was a wonderful woman of God who loved to spend her time praying and worshipping God. She had a faith that could move mountains. Her favorite saying was, "I am blessed and highly favored and everything I touch prospers."
Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Betty Gillenwater and her loving brother-in-law and dearest friend, Paul Martin.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband, of 34 years, Donald Hunt of Blooingrose, WV, her sister, Sharon Martin of Drawdy, WV; brothers: Steve "Candy" Gillenwater of Madison, WV, Phil Gillenwater of Huntington, WV and Robbie "Beth" Gillenwater of Ohio; daughters, Lesley "Joe" Cooper of Cooperstown and Denyse Brasher of Alabama, and son, Adam "Shannon" Grizzle of Seth; grandchildren: KaTrina, Bobby, Heavenly, Ray and Lucy; great grandchildren: Ashlyn, Colton, JeAna and Jasper; cousin and best friend, Erayna Strickland, also her precious mother-in-law, Clarcy Smith, and a whole host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Service will be held, July 28th, Sunday, afternoon, at four o'clock, in the Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith, WV, with Pastor June Ferrell and Reverend Stephen Chapman, officiating.
Visitation will begin 2 hours before the service at the church. Following the service Brenda's request was for cremation.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.com
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Keith Full Gospel Church Youth Group in her name.
Armstrong Funeral Home is servng the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019