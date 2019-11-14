Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Brenda Welch
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Brenda Jean Welch Obituary

BRENDA JEAN WELCH, 74, of Belle, passed away November 12, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division following a short illness.
She was a homemaker and member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church. Brenda loved gardening, traveling to the beach and most of all, spending time with her family. She was a wonderful friend and lived life with a heart bigger than the world could handle.
She was the best mom ever.
Surviving are her son, Herbert Lee Welch Jr. (Charity) of Big Chimney; daughters, Belinda Cobb (James) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Tammy Welch (Michael) of Belle; brothers, Dana Brown (Jean) of Concord, North Carolina, Ronald Brown of Fraziers Bottom; sister, Sandra Carte (Gary) of Belle; and grandchildren, Stephen Cobb (Ivory), David Chestnut (Kylin), Devin Welch (Emily) Rachel Daw, Jacob Welch, Aidan Welch and Charlee Welch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Jonathan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, at the funeral home.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019
