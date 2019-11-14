|
BRENDA JEAN WELCH, 74, of Belle, passed away November 12, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division following a short illness.
She was a homemaker and member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church. Brenda loved gardening, traveling to the beach and most of all, spending time with her family. She was a wonderful friend and lived life with a heart bigger than the world could handle.
She was the best mom ever.
Surviving are her son, Herbert Lee Welch Jr. (Charity) of Big Chimney; daughters, Belinda Cobb (James) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Tammy Welch (Michael) of Belle; brothers, Dana Brown (Jean) of Concord, North Carolina, Ronald Brown of Fraziers Bottom; sister, Sandra Carte (Gary) of Belle; and grandchildren, Stephen Cobb (Ivory), David Chestnut (Kylin), Devin Welch (Emily) Rachel Daw, Jacob Welch, Aidan Welch and Charlee Welch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Jonathan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019