BRENDA JEAN WOLFE, 76, of Charleston, passed away October 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a manager at The Salvation Army.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Orville Brook and Imogene Midkiff Lanham, and her brother, Brooks Lanham.
Surviving her are daughter, Deborah Wolfe of Charleston; brother, Gary Lanham and wife Barbara of Cross Lanes; sister-in-law, Gloria Lanham of Charleston; grandchildren, Shannon Jones and husband Tom of Charleston, Ashleigh Johnson of Charleston.
Also surviving their Mimi are her little angels, Kayleigh and Layla; nieces, Jennifer Lanham Phillips and husband Josh, Cindy Lanham Mai and husband Tony, Michelle Lanham Reed and husband Andy, and several great nieces and nephews. A special friend "sister," Donna Wehrle King.
In keeping with her wishes, her body will be cremated with memorial services being held at a later date.
The family will accept online condolence at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Wolfe Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
