BRENDA JUNE SHAVER, 77, of Flatwoods, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
She was born February 5, 1943, the daughter of the late Lawrence Ray Norman and Maxine Avril Hess Norman Linger.
Brenda was preceded in death by her son, Argil Earl Shaver II; grandson, David Michael Perrine; and sister, Mary Ann Furby.
On July 20, 1962, she married Argil Earl Shaver and they shared over 57 wonderful years together.
She was a baby sitter for many children and later worked as a school cook. Brenda loved to quilt homemade quilts by hand. She was a cook for 4-H camp, Boy Scout dinners and made chili for the BCHS band. Brenda helped with school parties, PTA and was Braxton County Board of Education's Service Person of the Year 1995-1996. She helped with Girl Scouts and worked at a daycare center. She was also active in TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly).
She will be fondly remembered by her husband, Argil; three daughters, Sandra (Larry) Perrine, Loretta (John) Mayse, and Pamela (Scott) Cottrill; grandchildren, Wesley Perrine, Paul Mayse (Beverly Foster), Kayla (Matt) Smith, Billy Mayse, Jacobi Cottrill, and Heath Cottrill; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Makenna Helmick, Owen Mayse; step great-grandchildren, Stephanie Foster, Raegan Smith, and Ripley Smith; sister, Rosalie Ash; brothers, Dirk (Lenore) Norman and Larry (Nancy) Norman; beloved dog, Jackson.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, W.Va., with Pastor BeBe Marshall officiating. Interment will be in the Stout Cemetery, Flatwoods.
Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at the funeral home.
Brenda was cared for at home by her husband, Argil; daughters, Sandra, Loretta, and Pam; and grandaugher, Kayla.
The family would like to give special thanks to West Virginia Caring nurses; Kim, Debbie, Cheryl, and Heather; her family Nurse Practitioner, Charity Woods; and her hairdressers, Rita and Punkie.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020