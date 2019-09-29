Home

Brenda Kay Newhouse

Brenda Kay Newhouse Obituary
BRENDA KAY NEWHOUSE, 72, of Buffalo, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at CAMC Memorial following a short illness.
She was a 1965 graduate of Buffalo High School and worked as an operator for C&P Telephone Company for several years. She was a member of the Buffalo Church of God.
Born October 25, 1946, she was the daughter of the Lillian Madaline Thorn of Buffalo and the late Macel Thorn. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Young.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry Newhouse; daughter, Melissa (Nathan) Hovatter of Rising Sun, Md.; sister, Carol Sue Whittington of Buffalo; three granddaughters and one grandson.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 19, at the Buffalo Church of God, with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating. The time of the celebration will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019
