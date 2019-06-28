BRENDA MAE STONE, age 74, of Indore, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, during the afternoon, in Montgomery, after a short illness. She was surrounded by family. Brenda was born on April 19, 1945, to the late Delbert Winfield and Mary Marie Gray, of Lizemores.

She was a homemaker and graduate of Clay County High School. Her greatest joy was her family and she dearly loved to laugh.

On November 22, 1963, Brenda married her high school sweetheart, Tyrus Hartzel Stone Jr., who survives. She is the beloved mother of Belinda Diana Gray of Alloy and Gretchen Mae Wittenmeyer-Stone (David) of Marshall, Ind. Also surviving are grandchildren Colton Brent Gray and Henry M. Martin-Stone; brother, Dennis Ray Gray; sisters-in-law, Doris Neal of Indore and Josephine Theriault of Massachusetts; and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tanya Stone, and infant son, Heath Stone; sister, Carolyn Norris of Indiana; and brother, Delbert Winfield Gray Jr. of Illinois.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019