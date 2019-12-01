Home

Wilson Funeral Home
513 TENNESSEE AVE
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-5196
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Lizemores United Methodist Church
Lizemores, WV
Brenda McCune Obituary
BRENDA McCUNE, 76, of Indore, entered into rest on November 26, 2019.
Born on December 17, 1942, in Lizemores, she was the daughter of the late Dow L. and Ester Evelena Bird. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. McCune, and her daughter, Teresa McCune.
She was a retired cook for Clay County Schools.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Heather Atkins (Charles) of Charleston; sister, Sheila Jones; brothers, Bobby C. Bird, Jerry C. Bird, Sherman E. Bird and Dow "Wayne" Bird.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, at the Lizemores United Methodist Church, Lizemores, with Pastor Barry McCune officiating. Burial will follow in Clay Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, December 2, at the Lizemores United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www .carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McCune family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
