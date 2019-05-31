

BRENDA SUE FIELDS, 75, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of the late Conda Lane and Hazel Manilla White.

Brenda was a member of Ed's Fork Community Church, Clendenin. She was a devoted Christian woman and a homemaker. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great - grandmother, who loved life and lived life to the fullest.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert "Bob" Walter Fields; daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Lane Sweeney (Tom) of Clendenin; son, Robert "Robbie" Wade Fields (Judy) of Clendenin; sister, Erma Irene Samples of Bomont; grandchildren, Rachel Lynn Riley (Bryan) of Flatwoods, Brittany Renee Casto (Jake) of Big Chimney, Amanda Lynn Daugherty (Kaine) of Clendenin, and Ashlee Nicole Fields (Adam Sergent) of Clendenin; great - grandchildren, Dixie Breann Smith of Big Chimney, Raygan Nicole Riley of Flatwoods, Brayden Keith Riley of Flatwoods, Jackson William Casto of Big Chimney, and Brycen Thomas Riley of Flatwoods.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. for family, 12 p.m. for friends. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Matics Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Paintiff officiating. Burial will be at White Cemetery, Camp Creek.

Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 31 to June 2, 2019