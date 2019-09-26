Home

Van Reenen Funeral Home
207 9Th St
Marlinton, WV 24954
(304) 799-4553
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
VanReenan Funeral Home
207 9Th St
Marlinton, WV
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
VanReenan Funeral Home
207 9Th St
Marlinton, WV
Brenda Sue "Suzy" Turner


1948 - 2019
Brenda Sue "Suzy" Turner Obituary
BRENDA SUE "SUZY" TURNER, age 71, of Scott Depot, went to be with the Lord, September 23, 2019, with family by her side.
She was born September 11, 1948, in Huntington, the daughter of Rocky and Helen Beckulhimer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita Price and Anita Meeks.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie; sister, Roberta Beckulhimer; children, Tammy King, Melinda Guzman (Steven), Roche Shultz (Aaron), Joey Turner (Britney), Sissy Turner (Kim); grandchildren, Tiffany, Nikki, Brandi, Melissa, Greg, Chris, Gage, Brandy, Lex, Tatum, Levi, Sebastian, Rechelle, Jackson; 17 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Christy Jeffers.
Celebration of Suzy's life will be Friday, September 27, at VanReenan Funeral Home in Marlinton, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service at 1 p.m. Pastor David Merryman officiating. Interment will be at Ruckman Cemetery.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019
