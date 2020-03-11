Home

O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123

Brenda Van-Wart

Brenda Joyce Van-Wart
BRENDA JOYCE VAN-WART of Montgomery died March 9, 2020. She was born August 10, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Allen and Castilee Lester White. She was also preceded in death by her sister Linda VanMeter.
Surviving: son William "Bill" Van-Wart of Montgomery and 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
At this time there will not be any service or visitation. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
