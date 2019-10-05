Home

Services
White Funeral Home Inc
700 Broad St
Summersville, WV 26651
(304) 872-2361
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
White Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
White Funeral Home
700 Broad St.
Summersville, WV
Brentford H. Grose


1938 - 2019
Brentford H. Grose Obituary

BRENTFORD H. GROSE, 81, formerly of Summersville, W.Va., more recently of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1938, in Richwood, W.Va.
Mr. Grose was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served four years, was retired from the Bethlehem Coal Mines and was a member of Powell's Mt. Church.
He loved his family, church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorene, and his parents, Harley and Pauline Grose.
Brentford is survived by two children: Dwayne and Frances; his wife, Dorothy, with whom he celebrated 24 years of marriage; four sisters; one brother; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his step-children: Rick, Doug, Rod, Pam, Greg and Tim; and he was loved by all.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday at the White Funeral Home, 700 Broad St., Summersville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.white funeralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 5, 2019
