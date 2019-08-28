|
BRIAN CHRISTOPHER HUFFMAN, 32, of Charleston, W.Va., formerly of Orlando, Fla., passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at home. He is survived by his son, Landon; six nieces and one nephew. He will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Charleston Christian Fellowship Church. 3622 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Kanawha City, with Pastor Bill Neil officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior, at the church. You may visit his tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share your memories of Brian with family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019