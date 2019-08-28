Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Charleston Christian Fellowship
3622 MacCorkle Acenue, SE
Charleston , WV
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Charleston Christian Fellowship
3622 MacCorkle Acenue, SE
Charleston , WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Christopher Huffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Christopher Huffman Obituary
BRIAN CHRISTOPHER HUFFMAN, 32, of Charleston, W.Va., formerly of Orlando, Fla., passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at home. He is survived by his son, Landon; six nieces and one nephew. He will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Charleston Christian Fellowship Church. 3622 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Kanawha City, with Pastor Bill Neil officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior, at the church. You may visit his tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share your memories of Brian with family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries