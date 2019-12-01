|
BRIAN ROGER VANCE, known as Roger, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
He was born in Rainelle, Greenbrier County, W.Va., on April 21, 1946, to Lloyd L. Vance and Icie I. Vance, n e Gwinn, both being deceased.
Roger grew up in Charleston, attended Charleston schools, but spent his last year in and graduated from Valley High School, Wetzel County. He also attended WV State College, Clemson University, and the University of Wisconsin.
Roger is survived by his wife, Janet, n e Davis, of 53 years; three children: Brian Roger Vance Jr., Matthew James Vance, and Arminda Lou Gastaineau, all of Charleston; four grandchildren: Lindsay Vanoy, James Vance, Hannah Skinner, and Matthew G. Vance; four great-grandchildren: Kolten, Lela, Cason, and Camrey. He is also survived by one brother and two sisters, John L. Vance of Lockbridge (Wife: Marlene), June Vance Groves of Millwood, WV, and Mynda Vance Lorenz of Middleville, Michigan (Husband: Walter). Roger was beloved also by his many nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. But through all of the vicissitudes that characterizes life, his wife Janet was his mainstay and delight, as he was to her. Their bond was strong, supportive and encouraging. Roger could say that in Janet he had found a good wife who was more precious than jewels (Proverbs 31:10).
Roger was a Viet Nam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy on board the cruiser USS Canberra. Following his Navy service, most of his work history was spent with the True Temper Corporation at its locations in Charleston, W.Va., and Anderson, S.C. He retired from the Anderson plant as the production manager. Following retirement, Roger worked for the Kanawha County Board of Education as a manager in the warehouse located in Creed. His experience there was very rewarding because of his wonderful co-workers and the splendid people he got to meet.
Roger was proud of his heritage. He spent a considerable amount of time visiting cemeteries in West Virginia and Virginia and working out of the archives at the State Cultural Center. He was able to correct and improve some of the existing records and to establish his ancestry on all sides back to the founding generations of our great country. He greatly relished taking care of the family farm handed down to him that is located on Gwinn Mountain in Summers County. Surrounded by rich and intense reminders of family members past, he and his dog "Junior" walked the old land as Roger sought to identify and take pleasure in the various birds and trees, bees and wasps, butterflies and wildflowers. He enjoyed reading history, especially Civil War and WV histories; he loved stories and folklore, and the works of C. S. Lewis and the "Inklings." He enjoyed listening to Garrison Keillor on the radio and, once in a while, peeked in on an episode of "South Park."
When a young man, Roger committed his life to Christ. As he grew in grace and understanding, particularly in his latter years, Christ and his church became increasingly important to him. When in Summers County, he attended the Lockbridge United Methodist Church, and in Charleston, he attended Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. As his illness progressed, he was greatly strengthened by the fellowship and prayers of both congregations. He was in life a beloved husband and father, a dear brother, and a cherished friend. His was a man of substance whose presence and manner of life blessed us and made us better people for having known him. We will miss Roger, but not for long by the grace of Christ we too shall join him in that great cloud of witnesses spoken of in the letter to the Hebrews (12:1).
Requiescat in pace.
A service of remembrance will be held at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, December 7. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Roger's memory may be sent to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 805 Price Street, Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019