Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Brown Lewis Gardner

Brown Lewis Gardner Obituary

BROWN LEWIS GARDNER, of Powell, TN, formerly of Charleston, WV, went to heaven after a short battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Marla T. Gardner; daughters, Elizabeth Hayes and husband Brian, Margaret Tankersley, and Rhonda Malloy and husband Adam; seven grandchildren; sister, Margaret Grassie; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN.
Condolences may be left to the family at www.berry funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019
