Cooke Funeral Home (Cedar Grove) - Cedar Grove
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke Funeral Home (Cedar Grove) - Cedar Grove
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke Funeral Home (Cedar Grove) - Cedar Grove
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
Bruce Kelly Young Obituary
Bruce Kelly Young

BRUCE KELLY YOUNG, 51, of Shrewsbury, lost his battle with cancer on June 4, 2019. He was born December 18, 1967, in Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Hank Young.
He is survived by his parents, Keith Young of Charleston and Vivian Brown (Robert) of Ocklawaha, Fla.; sons, Keith Young of Charleston, Zachary Young of Belle and Bryce Smith of Smithers; brothers, Bryan Young (Rena) of Charleston and Kevin Young (Connie) of Belle; sister, Trina Young of Elkview; four granddaughters; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, with visitation from 6 to 7 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to hospicecarewv.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019
