

BRUCE THOMPSON JR. passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Hospice after spending his final day surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 16, 1926, in Williamson, West Virginia, where his father owned the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. It was here that he began his lifelong habit of observing and engaging with the people and events that would serve as the foundation of the stories he loved to tell family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Lemma Thompson; his sister, Darlene Mamone; and his beloved son, Steven Bruce Thompson.

He joined the Army Air Force during World War II and was stationed in Austria and England. He attended West Virginia University and received an undergraduate degree from Marshall University, where he met his wife of almost 67 years, Jeanne Foote, and from Morris Harvey College, now University of Charleston.

He spent several years working and raising his family in Charleston, West Virginia. He managed a Pure Oil gas station and then worked in a Dupont laboratory before becoming a pharmaceutical representative for Parke-Davis. Mid-career, he returned to school, Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, to get his Master's in Hospital Administration. He moved his family to Charlottesville, Virginia, where he spent the rest of his career until retirement working at the University of Virginia Medical Center in administration.

After retirement, he and Jeanne spent a few years operating small shops in antique malls and wintered at their home in Nokomis, Florida.

He was a longtime Shriner (Beni Kedem, Charleston, West Virginia) and Mason (Widow's Sons' Lodge No. 55, where he served a term as Grand Master, and No. 60). He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Charleston and of First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville.

He loved to repair and restore things, from furniture to cars, and was always looking for the next challenge. He found many of his projects at Willie's Auction, where he had a seat on the second row. He loved the family pets, especially his Siamese cats who were equally devoted to him. Most of all, he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his daughters, Cheryl Byron and her husband, Robert, and Mary Ann Thompson and her husband, Doug Phillips; his grandchildren, Lindsay Byron, Christopher Phillips, and Marissa Phillips; a sister, Bettie Pitcock; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Bruce to a .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hilland wood.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019