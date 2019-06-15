

BRUCE WAYNE THOMPSON, 67, passed away after complications from surgery. He was born July 29, 1951, in Charleston, WV, to James M. Thompson and Doris "Isabell" Thompson.

Bruce was a Class of '69 graduate of East Bank High School and attended Marshall University until he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served our country in the Vietnam War.

Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia, of 42 years, and his parents.

Bruce is survived by one sister, Connie Petry (Glenn) of West Virginia; and several aunts and cousins.

The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Bruce's friend, Cristie Stone, for the support and daily visits she gave Bruce and phone calls and texts across the country to us during his hospital stay.

Bruce loved life, was a great competitor and enjoyed many outdoor activities.

Bruce was loved by many friends and family. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services for Bruce will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to services starting at 10 a.m.

